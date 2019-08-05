Rubik's Brand Ltd. Presents the Cubing USA Nationals

Patrick Ponce Awarded Rubik's CubingUSA Nationals Champion 2019

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubik's Brand Ltd. (www.rubiks.com) presents the CubingUSA Nationals Event from August 1-4, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. The competition holds hundreds of global speedcubers, many who travel from within the USA to attend and hope to earn the title for fastest Cube solver.

Rubik's Brand is pleased to announce the CubingUSA National champion Patrick Ponce, taking first place with an impressive average time of only 7.05 seconds! Second place was awarded to Lucas Etter with the average time of 7.13 seconds, and Max Park placed third with an average time of 7.36 seconds.

In addition to the 3x3 Rubik's Cube, competitors were also challenged in many other twisty puzzles including fastest blindfolded, fastest one-handed, and fastest solve with feet!

Rubik's Brand Ltd. presented qualifier tickets to four talented competitors who placed first at the CubingUSA Nationals. The fastest 3x3 (male and female) Patrick Ponce and Eva Kato, fastest blindfolded average time Max Hillard, and fastest one-handed competitor Max Park, all received a travel package to compete in the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup November 17th, in Moscow, Russia.

Beyond the competitions, Rubik's Brand Ltd. and professional Speedcuber Anthony Brooks provided entertainment for children and families at the Port Discovery Children's Museum in Baltimore as he created a 1,000 Rubik's Cube mosaic!

Check out highlights and coverage from the competition on the Rubik's Official Facebook page!

About Rubik's:

Created by Professor Ernő Rubik, as a tool to teach his architectural students, Rubik's Cube has evolved into the world's most successful toy, a puzzle perceived globally as an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.

SOURCE Rubik’s Brand Ltd.