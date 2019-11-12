RubrYc Therapeutics Appoints Rakesh Verma, Ph.D. as SVP Discovery & Development

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotherapeutics company developing epitope selective therapies to improve outcomes for cancer and serious autoimmune disease patients, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Verma, Ph.D., as the Company's Senior Vice President, Discovery & Development. Dr. Verma's breadth of scientific expertise includes IND-enabling studies, clinical strategy, and translational medicine in oncology for both molecular and cell-based therapies.

"Rakesh's cross-disciplinary leadership and translational experiences driving promising innovations to actionable clinical candidates, combined with his intense passion to improve outcomes for patients will have a profound impact as we build RubrYc.," said Isaac J, Bright, MD, RubrYc's co-founder and CEO. "I am excited about the additional capabilities and exciting growth of our research programs under Rakesh's leadership as we continue pre-clinical development of promising pipeline assets and expand to more challenging target families."

Dr. Verma is a translational scientist and clinical trialist with broad experience developing and evaluating performance of agents in hematological and solid tumor patients. Prior to joining RubrYc, he served as the Site-Head of ARMO Biosciences and Associate Vice President at Eli Lilly & Company. Rakesh joined ARMO Biosciences following the Company's IPO in 2018, and drove integration initiatives while leading pre-clinical and clinical development of cytokine-based assets following ARMO's $1.6B acquisition by Eli Lilly & Co. Prior to ARMO Biosciences, Dr. Verma was an Immuno-Oncology scientist at Yale Cancer Center and led research at Achelois Oncology, Inc. He completed his graduate studies and served as Medical Oncology Research Fellow at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"I am excited to join RubrYc at this important point to lead the discovery and development of novel biotherapeutics. With a great team and leadership, the scientific foundation of RubrYc's platform is uniquely positioned to discover and develop drugs for unmet clinical needs across multiple therapeutic areas," said Rakesh Verma, Ph.D., Senior Vice President – Discovery & Development of RubrYc. "I am thrilled with the opportunity to contribute my fund of knowledge to advancing research at RubrYc Therapeutics, and driving our most promising therapies to clinic."

About RubrYc Therapeutics

RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company applying proprietary machine-learning and computational biology solutions to discover epitope-selective biotherapeutics. Inspired by recent advances in molecular library synthesis, massively parallel screening and computing, RubrYc is forging a new path for information-driven discovery of therapeutic antibodies. Founded in 2017, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc. emerged as the exclusive biotherapeutic partner of immunomics leader HealthTell, Inc. In April 2018, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., spun out of HealthTell, and has leveraged the RubrYc Discovery Engine technology to advance proprietary discovery programs, and to partner with top-tier pharmaceutical companies that share our mission to expand therapeutic options and improve outcomes with novel, epitope-targeted biotherapeutics. RubrYc is backed by a strong syndicate of investors, including Third Point Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vital Venture Capital. The Company is based in San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.rubryc.com.

