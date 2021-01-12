Ruby Partners with the Residential Assisted Living National Association

"RALNA is proud to partner with Ruby to help revolutionize the frontline of marketing for residential care homes." Tweet this

"Many times, small, assisted living home staff are too busy with other tasks to answer the phone, and they could be losing loads of potential clients," said Molly Tennant, Executive Director for RALNA. "Our members can't afford to have future clients walk away because they missed that vital first impression."

Due to the pandemic, heightened anxiety makes timely, professional communication particularly crucial to easing patient and family concerns. Ruby also supports multiple communication channels, including the phone and website chat, which encourages families and seniors to reach out via their preferred method, improving their overall experience.

"With everything healthcare staff are experiencing right now—combating a deadly virus, distributing a vaccine, maintaining their mental health—it's an impossible expectation also to be the ideal customer service rep for the business," said Kate Winkler, CEO at Ruby. "We're there to deliver that human touch so staff can focus on patient care. We take that responsibility very seriously through extensive empathy training for our team and smart technology that keeps our customers informed on any conversation."

"Effective and timely communication makes people feel connected and important. Assisted living is dependent on connection," added Tennant. "RALNA is proud to partner with a company like Ruby to help revolutionize the frontline of marketing for residential care homes."

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 business owners, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, PEOPLE Companies that Care, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings year after year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

Media Contact

Katie Hurst

Dir. Strategic Communications & PR

[email protected]

866-611-7829

SOURCE Ruby

Related Links

https://www.ruby.com/

