Ruby Ribbon Receives First US Patent For Sport Demiette

Ruby Ribbon's Sport Demiette features a supportive sling construction with molded cups in the bust that provide lift and support without an underwire. Invented by lead designer, Cami Raymond, the patented construction is formed with bonded panels in between the molded cups and in the back for shaping and control. It is made out of an anti-microbial, wicking fabric to keep customers cool, dry and odor free. The Sport Demiette is available in sizes 32-50 and retails for $79.

The brand's exclusive designs also include their registered Intomi by Ruby Ribbon® waistband, as originally used in their leggings to flatter the figure and provide back support; registration on InvisiShape®, the shaping fabric technology that is seen in all products from camis to shapewear and swim; and registration on the signature Demiette® line of bras, bralettes, and camisoles. In utilizing these recognized technologies and advancements, Ruby Ribbon continues to grow their positioning in offering diverse products that fit and enhance all women's lifestyles.

"Ruby Ribbon's future product strategy will look to leverage our brand roots, owned IP and expertise in shapewear," said Loly Hlade, Ruby Ribbon's Chief Brand Officer. "As we expand into new categories outside of our brand signature camis and demietttes, we will use this owned IP and unique technologies to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace."

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

