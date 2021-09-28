Ruby Ribbon To Launch New Adaptive Demiette In October

This iteration of the brand's Zip-Front Sport Demiette from the Pink Camo Collection was developed and created with specific comfort features for women going through or post treatment, and can be worn by all women. The garment is constructed with a zip front closure for ease of dressing and limited mobility. It also utilizes soft elastic for post-surgery drainage tubes, power mesh panels for its cooling properties, molded cups without underwire, and large pockets for mastectomy petals. The demiette is made out of an anti-microbial, sweat-wicking fabric to keep customers cool, dry and odor free. The Pink Camo Zip-Front Sport Demiette is available in sizes 32-50 and retails for $79.

"Ruby Ribbon is committed to supporting women and women's breast health year-round," said Michelle Sanft, Ruby Ribbon's Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "Our mission is to empower women to feel their best and our wire-free demiettes embrace all bodies during all stages of life. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and their mission to educate and support."

The Pink Camo Collection also includes a matching Sport Crop Legging (available in sizes S-3XL and retailing for $89) to show support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, Ruby Ribbon continues to support women in fighting and defeating breast cancer by donating 10% of sales of the Pink Camo Collection and from the Shop Pink (and Ruby) Store digital pop up, maximum donation of $10,000, will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation an organization providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. The brand also is donating $7,000 worth of Ruby Ribbon products to the foundation.

About Ruby Ribbon

Launched in 2012, Ruby Ribbon is an innovative, social commerce-driven women's intimates, shapewear and athleisure company offering comfort, style and confidence for women of all shapes and sizes. From the start, Ruby Ribbon's mission has been to support and empower women by offering products that make them feel good and by creating opportunities for women to develop their own entrepreneurial businesses and support each other through a body-positive community. For more information, please visit rubyribbon.com .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

