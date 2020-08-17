Ruby Steele to Assume Grand Canyon Resort Corporation Interim Chief Executive Officer Position

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, whose businesses include Grand Canyon West and Hualapai River Runners, is pleased to announce Hualapai Tribal member Ruby Steele as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ruby most recently held the position as the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Corporation.

The Board of Directors moved Ruby Steele into the position of Interim CEO to lead Grand Canyon Resort Corporation through the recovery period that the entire tourism industry and country are experiencing due to COVID-19. The Board announced its support for Ruby and expressed she has the ability, experience, and talent to reinvent Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and take the company through the recovery period by rebuilding the company and creating jobs for the Hualapai People.

Ruby has served the Hualapai Tribe and the Corporation in several roles over many years, including management roles at Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, Hualapai Tribal Council and, most recently, as the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Thus, Ruby has extensive knowledge of the internal structure of the Corporation and is a strong advocate for the Corporation and the Hualapai Tribe.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be asked to lead such a world-class and important business," says Steele. "I have been a lifelong fan of GCRC. Like so many of our people, some of my fondest memories were of my experiences at GCRC. Since 2000, I've been able to see up close how all facets of the organization work together to bring our company to life in the community we serve. This is a great business made up of great people and I am confident that together we can succeed."

The Board of Directors will also begin the process of finding a permanent CEO. The Hualapai Tribe promotes and encourages the development, mentoring, and inclusion of qualified tribal members in positions of leadership.

About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe. The corporation's properties include Grand Canyon West, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Lodge, and the Walapai Market.

