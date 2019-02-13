Ruckus Networks Achieves FIPS PUB 140-2 Certification for Wireless Access Points

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruckus Networks , an ARRIS company, today announced it received Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 (FIPS PUB 140-2) certification for its wireless access points (APs). Compliance with the U.S. government security standard broadens the connectivity solutions available for Ruckus' Federal customers.

"The U.S. Federal Government wants more options for wireless networks at scale, but because of strict government requirements for technology, their options to date have been limited," said Jimmie Adkins, Vice President of Federal, Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company. "Ruckus has joined a very select group of vendors that have received this important certification. Our Federal customers now have more options to modernize their networks to meet ever-increasing wireless connectivity demands."

Budget and staffing realities – as well as evolving security threats – are making it more challenging for Federal agencies to succeed in their missions. The IT infrastructure at Federal agencies must be continuously modernized to manage and function at scale with existing resources. Today's government IT networks are at a crossroads. For too long, these networks have been locked into old technologies without the budget to innovate.

"As one of the few companies to offer FIPS-certified wireless APs, Ruckus gives our Federal customers another option to implement a more capable and scalable network," said Chris Oliver, President, ID Technologies. "This certification allows our Federal customers to modernize their existing networks with the best performing RF solutions in some of the most challenging environments."

A recent poll conducted by the Government Business Council showed that 50 percent of government employees rate the state of their agency's wireless or Wi-Fi network as poor to very poor. Almost half said the poor wireless experience hindered their productivity in fulfilling their agency's mission.

"With a twenty-year history of Federal IT network modernization, Ruckus knows how to help Federal agencies update their access infrastructure in a scalable and secure manner," continued Adkins. "By ensuring Ruckus solutions are compliant with government certifications, Ruckus makes it easier and more cost efficient for Federal IT employees to fulfill the mission of their agencies."

