Ruckus Wi-Fi Technology Supports Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Initiative, Deploying Hotspots in Africa, India, and Indonesia

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced that it is joining Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Certified ecosystem, a program that allows access point manufacturers to build Wi-Fi hardware compatible with Express Wi-Fi. Operators participating in Facebook's Express Wi-Fi initiative will deploy the Ruckus virtual SmartZone™ controllers and certified indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi access points in high-traffic public areas in Africa, India, and Indonesia. Ruckus products are currently deployed in Express Wi-Fi installations in Tanzania, Nigeria, and other developing nations.

The products feature Ruckus' adaptive antenna BeamFlex™ technology. The patented technique increases connection quality and range, delivers better voice and data communication and significantly improves power efficiency.

"We are committed to providing connectivity to people in the most remote areas of the world," said Ian Whiting, President, Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company. "We are excited to be a partner in Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Certified program which is another important step in bridging the digital divide, giving individuals access to high-performance Wi-Fi networks. Ruckus strives to connect the unconnected, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with Facebook."

Express Wi-Fi is a solution to help operators and local entrepreneurs offer fast and affordable internet access in public spaces. Express Wi-Fi seeks to help operators provide internet to those who don't have reliable or affordable access, while at the same time enabling local entrepreneurs to build a business of their own. Facebook partners with licensed local internet service providers or mobile operators to provide the Express Wi-Fi service to local entrepreneur retailers that sell pre-paid Wi-Fi connectivity to community residents. Customers can purchase fast, reliable and affordable data packs via digital payments to access the internet on the Express Wi-Fi network.

"Express Wi-Fi is part of Facebook's initiative to help bring more people online globally," said Guy Mordecai, Product Lead for Express Wi-Fi, Facebook. "We're excited to launch the Express Wi-Fi Certified program and have Ruckus as one of our initial partners. With this program, we hope to expand the Express Wi-Fi ecosystem and work with partners like Ruckus to help bring affordable Wi-Fi solutions to emerging markets."

About Ruckus Networks

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, is redefining connectivity around the globe. With our partners, we build secure wired and wireless access networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity experiences for end-users as well as simplicity for IT.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ : ARRS ) is powering a smart, connected world. The company's leading hardware, software and services transform the way people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

Media contact:



Agnes Toan



+1.408.250.1814



agnes.toan@arris.com

Copyright © 2018 ARRIS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. Ruckus, Ruckus Networks, the Ruckus logo, and BeamFlex trademarks are registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands mentioned in this document or website may be claimed as the property of others.

SOURCE Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company

Related Links

http://www.ruckusnetworks.com

