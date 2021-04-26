Ruder Finn Launches New 'Brandtelling' Content Marketing Offering

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, today announced the launch of Brandtelling, an analytics-driven content marketing offering to help clients develop cross-platform branded content that builds deeper consumer relationships and brand affinity.

The new specialty offers story-mining tools to build consumer relationships across three pillars: reputation, product and content marketing.

John Nolan, Executive Vice President of Brand Marketing, will mobilize senior talent across Ruder Finn's creative, video and internal communications network. Under Nolan's leadership, the team will develop narrative strategies and branded content platforms, delivering specialized storytelling to cut through the saturated media landscape and deliver brand messages in the most meaningful way. With a breadth of interdisciplinary expertise, the service can be applied to any of the agency's core practice areas including healthcare, technology, crisis, C-suite thought leadership and internal communications.

"With Brandtelling, we are helping clients tell stories that consumers want to read, listen to, and watch," said Nolan. "We want consumers to lean into branded content experiences that engage and entertain them, that add value to their lives. And, in the process, create the deeper emotional connections that build brand affinity for our clients."

Nolan will report directly to Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden who has driven the expansion of the agency's digital offering, exploring emerging tech in social listening, AI, voice and VR/AR. Bloomgarden said, "We are living in a digitally centered world, where conversations are always on and news cycles change rapidly; our new Brandtelling offering will leverage tech-enabled listening tools and AI-driven analytics which are critical to finding the insights necessary to target, connect with and build bridges across disparate communities and audiences."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films and jacobstahl, leading RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Contact:

Isabelle Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Related Links

http://www.ruderfinn.com

