Rudy Gay's PickUp USA Fitness Baltimore Now Open for Pre-Sales

Located at 8855 Orchard Tree Ln, Towson, MD 21286, this unique basketball-focused fitness club near the Towson Town Center is owned by former Olympian, current San Antonio Spurs player, and Baltimore native Rudy Gay. Gay described his decision to open a PickUp USA Fitness in his hometown of Baltimore: "It's a chance for me to have something in my name in the city where I was raised." He also discussed what he thinks it will mean to the Baltimore community. "Basketball keeps kids engaged. It's a good way to keep them off the street. I think that's why it's been important for me."

PickUp USA Fitness aims to provide a haven for the communities of Towson, Carney, Parksville, Overlea, Rossville, Rosedale, Lochearn, Pikesville, and Baltimore. PickUp USA Fitness is a place to train for younger players growing up in the area. "We offer a basketball-based gym membership, classes," Gay said. "A lot of classes are for training and not necessarily just basketball, but also our weightlifting equipment. We have court rentals, we have private training, we have referees, pickup games. Baltimore has been a basketball city, so I just wanted to bring back to the city somewhere safe to play."

PickUp USA Fitness offers a variety of basketball and fitness services, including:

PickUp Basketball Games with Referees

Daily Basketball Boot Camps

One on One Private Training

One Time Basketball Court Rentals and Continuous Weekly Basketball Court Rentals

Fully Equipped State of the Art Weight and Cardio Rooms

The Towson location is one of the latest PickUp USA Fitness clubs to open nationwide, joining current gyms in Chandler, Arizona, Coppell, Texas, Irwindale, California, Houston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida. The company also confirmed new locations in development in Madison Heights, Michigan, and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

More information on PickUp USA Fitness Towson, including free guest passes, can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/towson-md/

