Rue & Ziffra Law Firm Names New Partner, Matthew Mitchell

"It is my pleasure to announce that Matthew Mitchell has been welcomed as a partner in the firm," Allan Ziffra, the president and founding partner of Rue & Ziffra, said. "Since joining the firm in 2008, Mitchell has exemplified a consistent and sincere dedication to his clients and the firm. Having focused his practice on first- and third-party claims, Mitchell has successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of his clients."

Attorney Matthew Mitchell

Mitchell has practiced law for more than a decade and exclusively focuses on personal injury law.

"It is with great humility and privilege that I am partnered with such an extremely talented, capable and tenured group of lawyers," Mitchell said upon taking on his new role. "The Rue & Ziffra law firm has always, and continues to, pride itself on outstanding legal representation, exceeding client expectations and being meaningfully community involved in the community.

"Having been born and raised in the Ormond Beach area makes the pleasure of representing the wonderful people of our community that much more personal and incredibly rewarding," Mitchell continued.

Mitchell discusses his passion for practicing law in more detail at this link.

Mitchell successfully advocates for the rights of his clients and their families, helping wrongfully injured clients secure the settlements they deserve. Mitchell has achieved overwhelming success, attributing much of it to the personalized manner in which he practices law.

Mitchell graduated from Seabreeze High School and went on to graduate with honors from the University of Florida. He then graduated from The Florida State University College of Law. Loyal and committed to helping the citizens of this area, he returned to Volusia County to practice personal injury. Mitchell remains steadfast in his desire and fortitude to fight for the rights of his clients and in the pursuit of justice through advocacy.

Rue & Ziffra specializes in personal injury law focusing on more than 20 practice areas, including automobile and motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, worker's compensation claims and social security disability. For more than 40 years, Rue & Ziffra's world-class trial attorneys bring an aggressive mindset with extensive courtroom experience to protect the rights of the injured. Rue & Ziffra stands up to powerful corporations to help their clients receive the financial compensation and justice they deserve.

