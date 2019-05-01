Rue Saint Paul Opens Sustainable and Ethical Concept Shop at NYC Pop-up

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rue Saint Paul, a sustainability focused and ethically conscious women's lifestyle shop opens its second New York City pop-up at 320A Canal Street from May 1 – 30, 2019. The pop-up showcases a multi-brand collection focusing on independent designers, kind creations, and sustainable materials. Its "Fly Away with Me" theme is a nod to the various cities around the world represented by the featured designers.

The shop is part of the ON CANAL pop-up district in lower Manhattan that showcases innovative brands, start-ups, and artists. Visitors are invited to explore the store's spring/summer collection of small batch products, many of which are exclusive to the pop-up. These range from natural fabric apparel to organic beauty products, sustainably made bags, and ethically sourced jewelry. Throughout its one-month run, the pop-up will also host exhibitions by local designers and artists allowing visitors to learn more about key products.

Highlights of the pop-up include a ready-to-wear collection featuring clean silhouettes in natural fabrics, a bold and diverse selection of jewelry, and a number of natural beauty products. It will also offer a variety of seasonal accessories and home goods, perfect for the mid-year gifting season.

"We believe that sustainably and ethically made products should be the norm, not the exception," says Kelly Wang, founder of Rue Saint Paul. "We have a long way to go, but we hope this pop-up will highlight creators who integrate beauty, sustainability, and kindness into their products."

The pop-up is open Monday – Saturday 11am – 7pm and Sunday 11am – 6pm.

About Rue Saint Paul

Rue Saint Paul is a sustainability focused and ethically conscious women's lifestyle brand launched in Brooklyn in 2018. Its mission is to help women have more meaningful connections to the things they own and the places they venture. In this effort, it champions independent global designers who create beautiful products using kind methods and sustainable materials. Rue Saint Paul was founded by industry outsider and life long traveler, Kelly Wang. It is named after the street on which Ms. Wang once lived in the Le Marais neighborhood of Paris. Its collection includes women's apparel, jewelry, and lifestyle and home accessories. The collections are available through its online store and limited pop-ups.

