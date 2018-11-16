rue21 and Upcoming Film, "Five Feet Apart" Agree on Retail Partnership

WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, a leading fast fashion retailer is the exclusive apparel retail partner for the upcoming film, "Five Feet Apart" starring Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale).

The romantic drama film following the story of two teenagers who fall in love while undergoing treatment for cystic fibrosis, will open in theaters nationwide on March 15, 2019.

In addition to a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org/fivefeetapart, rue21 is set to host multiple marketing activations throughout February and March, including a co-branded Galentine's Day giveaway and first access to free advanced screening ticket downloads to the movie in a number of locations on February 13, 2019, character trend shops, in-store handouts and events, as well as a Red Carpet Screening Sweepstakes.

rue21 will randomly select one winner and a guest to be flown to Los Angeles for the Red Carpet screening of the film. The sweepstakes will run from Sunday, February 3 to Saturday, February 9, 2019.

For more information on the partnership and activations, check out: ffaxrue21.com or http://fivefeetapartxrue21sweeps.hscampaigns.com/

In "Five Feet Apart," seventeen-year-old Stella (Richardson) spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control -- all of which get put to the test when she meets Will (Sprouse), an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. https://www.fivefeetapartfilm.com/

About rue21

rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 bridges fashion and value for their consumers. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 currently operates over 700 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

