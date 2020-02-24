rue21 Announces Corporate Leadership Changes

WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of r21 Holdings, Inc. ("rue21") today announced several actions to continue its path toward becoming a best-in-class specialty apparel retailer. Michael Appel has returned to his consulting practice and will no longer serve as Chairman of the Board and CEO. We thank Michael for his contributions in leading us through the transition after our 2017 reorganization.

The Board has named John Fleming as interim CEO of rue21. Fleming has been an active board member of r21 Holdings, Inc. since October 2017 after rue21 emerged from its reorganization. Fleming is a career merchant and an early pioneer in eCommerce and held executive positions at Dayton Hudson, Walmart and Uniqlo. Fleming previously served as an advisor and Board member for StitchFix and currently serves on the Boards of Bed Bath and Beyond, Visual Comfort & Company and Untuckit.

The Board also named Scott D. Vogel as its Chairman. With deep experience investing in both public and private companies, Vogel serves as a director of and advisor to companies in the midst of transition and transformation.

"Contrary to the view that the apocalypse of retail is imminent, this is an exciting time to build relationships and serve customers," said Fleming. "Given the momentum we have at rue21, I'm excited by the opportunity to accelerate our business by modernizing our model and delivering value to our customers by building a seamless and personalized experience."

About rue21

rue21, the pioneer of fast fashion, offers stylish apparel and accessories for guys, girls and plus sizes at prices everyone can love. Built on the belief that everyone should look and feel great with what they wear, rue21 combines great fashion and great value for their customers.

Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rue21 operates 690 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

