rue21 Rolls Out New Stores Just in Time for Most Robust Back-to-School Season

WARRENDALE, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, one of the nation's fastest growing specialty retailers, announced today it will open 5 new stores before teenagers and young adults head back to their classrooms. A total of 15 new stores are planned through the end of the year at strategically selected locations based on a data-driven model. The retailer, which serves the 15-25 Gen Z customer, became a pandemic-era anomaly when it experienced double digit growth last year, enabling aggressive investment in its physical and digital footprints.

"Recent new store openings have demonstrated the importance of our store channel to brand discovery and customer acquisition," said rue21's CEO Bill Brand. "Our dynamic in-store experiences have driven customer loyalty and is our model for continued omnichannel growth."

rue rewards, the brand's loyalty program that launched last year, is focused on converting new, in-store customers to omnichannel customers. 5.5M active members participate in the loyalty program.

As many retailers were closing stores during the pandemic, rue21 opened three new stores last year that outperformed expectations by more than 50 percent. The retailer attributes the stores' success to its data-driven site selection process that is laser-focused on its customer profile. The real estate selection process requires that each location matches perfectly with its customer demographics. Additionally, field teams participate by visiting every site prior to a new location approval.

"rue21's marriage of data and customer recognition provides the perfect formula for a winning location. The success of the new stores in 2020 fueled investment in the 15 new stores this year," said Michele Pascoe, rue21's CFO who also oversees the brand's real estate strategy. "As we continue to grow the fleet, we can't wait to welcome more loyal customers to the brand."

Additional stores are projected to open into 2022. rue21 customers can also shop online at www.rue21.com.

New store openings scheduled for this year:

Jacksonville, FL – The Avenues Mall

Coral Springs, FL – Coral Square

Memphis, TN – Wolfchase Galleria

Columbus, GA – Peachtree Mall

Cypress, TX – Houston Premium Outlets

Camp Hill, PA – Capital City Mall

Grand Rapids, MI – Woodland Mall

Madison, WI – West Towne Mall

Holyoke, MA – Holyoke Mall

Buffalo, NY – Walden Galleria

Oklahoma City, OK – Penn Square

Tulsa, OK – Woodland Hills

Pembroke Pines, FL – Pembroke Lakes

Waldorf, MD – St. Charles Town Center

Braintree, MA – South Shore Plaza

About rue21

rue21 is one of the nation's fastest growing retail destinations, offering a combination of on-trend, quality, and affordable fashion within apparel and accessories, beauty, intimates, and activewear that enable girls and guys, ages 15-25, to explore and express their individuality and personal style. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Warrendale, they operate over 652 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

