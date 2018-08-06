Ruff Chain officially released the first lightweight, embedded Ruff VM which supports the development of DApp in JavaScript

Ruff VM aims to provide a uniform blockchain DApp runtime, that helps DApp developers develop DApps with JavaScript. Ruff VM will provide modules build-in, a plug-in mechanism for blockchain developers to customize the DApp runtime according to their needs. For developers, the biggest value is that they can easily port their own DApp to different blockchain platforms.

Evolution history of traditional virtual machines and Blockchain virtual machines

With the rapid development of computers in the field of application software, a technology is urgently needed to bridge the differences between different operating systems and reduce the cost of application porting. Java Virtual Machine (Java VM) was a pioneer in the 1980s and 1990s, which can unify Windows, Unix and other underlying operating systems. The advantage is that developers no longer write code specifically for various operating systems: once Java is used to develop programs, it can be deployed across operating systems.

The blockchain field faces similar dilemmas. The most significant problem is that different software and hardware environments are not consistent in the expression of calculation results, but the consensus mechanism of blockchain requires that all calculation results must be completely consistent. Therefore, in the current blockchain industry, many blockchain platforms have launched different blockchain virtual machines, such as EVM (including smart contract operating environment and Solidity, the official language), and WASM of EOS, etc. The main purpose is to achieve the consistency of smart contract code.

In general, virtual machine technology will make a secondary abstraction of the underlying design through a proprietary programming language, allowing developers to directly develop code in the virtual machine. This technology, which strictly isolates the underlying infrastructure and the application development environment, provides both the convenience of application development and the robustness of maintaining the stability of the hardware or infrastructure. Therefore, whether in the filed of traditional application development or in the blockchain platform, virtual machines have already become an important infrastructure in the computer field.

The optimization of Ruff VM

The Ruff VM is designed to reduce blockchain development thresholds, enhance the development experience, and provide developers with user-friendly blockchain core technology products. Different from the virtual machines of other blockchain platforms, Ruff VM achieves the following three performance advantages:

Ruff VM provides a unified DApp programming language JavaScript, which is friendly enough for developers. Compared to Ethereum's Solidity, EOS's WASM, JavaScript can be used immediately by ordinary developers , r educing the thresholds for the development of smart contracts; Ruff VM will also provide an NPM-like package registry, allowing developers of smart contracts to avoid re-creating wheels and speeding the development of their own smart contracts on different blockchain platforms. From a developer's point of view, it i s t ime-savin g. Ruff VM will implement cross-platform development and deployment of DApp s , including the control of the CPU in the future, so as to control the resource consumption of DApp s ; at the same time, it will support the mainstream blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and EOS, which can form a friendly ecological blockchain environment to developers.

Through the powerful virtual machine technology, Ruff VM is expected to bring more possibilities for the development of blockchain. In the future, Ruff VM plans to optimize and integrate more underlying technologies and keep exploiting cross-platform features, making it easier for developers to develop and deploy smart contracts.

Currently, the Ruff VM white paper has been officially released, and all the code has been open sourced on GitHub: https://github.com/ruffchain/RuffVM

About Ruff Chain

Ruff Chain is an underlying public chain that combines Internet of Things and blockchain. Ruff is committed to the deep integration of Internet of Things and blockchain, enabling the fast uplink of value data for traditional customers and solving the security, information isolation, and consistency issues affecting IoT terminal data.

Currently, "RUFF", the token of Ruff Chain, is trading on Huobi.pro, OTCBTC, gate.io, Coinegg, DigFinex, FEX, 7EBIT, YEX, SABTC, A.mom, CEX, FCoin, and JOYSO exchanges. More than 30,000 community members participate in Chinese, English, Korean, and other official channels, and there are over 15,000 developers working on the Ruff ecosystem today.

