Rufus Labs and StayLinked Partner to Maximize Warehouse Worker Productivity as First Step in Modernizing Legacy Warehouses

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rufus Labs , makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, along with StayLinked , the developer of modern mobile software for legacy supply chain systems, today announced a partnership to improve scan efficiency and warehouse visibility with Rufus Labs' suite of warehouse wearables including the Rufus Cuff Pro, the Rufus Scan2 & Scan2 Pro Wearable Ring/Glove Barcode scanners, and the Rufus RADD Tab vehicle/cart Android tablet.

This year's peak season is projected to be the busiest yet for ecommerce companies. eMarketer forecasts retail ecommerce sales to make up 18.8% of US retail holiday sales and grow 35.8% year-over-year. Warehouses, therefore, will be full of workers picking and packing to accommodate the shift driven by the COVID economy, and safety will continue to be a crucial issue for warehouse management.

Through this partnership, Rufus Labs mobile devices will be supported by StayLinked's SmartTE software and will allow StayLinked.IO connectivity to Rufus Labs customers. StayLinked's SmartTE provides a way to take advantage of today's modern touchscreen devices, like the Rufus Cuff Pro, with terminal emulation by transforming "green screen" application screens into easy-to-use, graphical screens with no changes to the underlying enterprise applications. This integration allows for:

Existing "green screen" applications to be transformed to look and act like native applications on the Rufus Cuff Pro

Speed and reliability of traditional terminal emulation with the intuitive, modern user experience of web-based applications

Robust reliability, virtually eliminating drop sessions between the mobile device and host application

StayLinked.IO is a technology-adoption and integration platform for the supply chain that empowers workers with intelligent automation and IIoT solutions. It allows the customer to take advantage of cutting-edge devices, such as the Rufus Cuff Pro and the Rufus Scan2 & Scan2 Pro, to increase productivity; configure and connect new technology, products, and solutions into legacy workflows; and connect with location-based awareness endpoints, such as Bluetooth beacon technologies, to inform your workers of where they need to be and where they need to go next.

"We're excited to offer StayLinked's SmartTE and StayLinked.IO connectivity to our customers," said Gabe Grifoni, founder and chief executive officer of Rufus Labs. "With ecommerce in high demand due to the COVID economy, our goal at Rufus Labs is to offer our customers quick, efficient software to do their jobs better. This partnership aids in just that."

"At StayLinked, we look to partner with companies that are committed to innovation," said Justin Griffith, CTO of StayLinked. "Rufus Labs' productivity-as-a-service platform is a perfect match for what we're focused on at StayLinked: extending the capabilities of host applications, optimizing workflows, and increasing warehouse productivity. We look forward to expanding our offerings to their customer base."

To learn more about the suite of Rufus Labs warehouse wearables and schedule a demo, visit: getrufus.com .

About Rufus Labs

Rufus Labs produces intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software. The company's flagship productivity-as-a-service platform, Rufus WorkHero, combines Rufus Labs industrial wearables and cloud enterprise software to bring the most advanced productivity suite to the supply chain workforce. Rufus Labs is the only company to offer wearable tech and workforce analytics software on a subscription basis, ensuring that Rufus customers are equipped with the latest technology that increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, at no additional cost. Rufus Labs was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more visit getrufus.com .

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com .

