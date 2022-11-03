Rugged Servers Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 14 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugged Servers Market share is expected to increase by USD 751.25 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.51% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Rugged Servers Market is estimated at 3.89% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-MODERATE during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Servers Market 2023-2027

The Rugged Servers Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Corvalent Corp.

CP Technologies LLC

CRI

Crystal Group Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

E & M Computing Ltd.

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mercury Systems Inc.

Sparton Corp.

Systel Inc.

Technology Advancement Group

TP Group plc

Trenton Systems Inc.

ZMicro

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Rugged Servers Industry Segment

The market is segmented by End-User (MDA and Enterprise) and Type (Dedicated and Standard).

and By End-User - The MDA shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in demand during Military expenditure has been increasing over the years across the world due to global geopolitical conflicts. Every country allocates a budget for the acquisition of equipment for its combat forces. For example, the US spends more than half of its yearly budget on the defense and military sector.

Increased Adoption of Cloud Applications is Notably Driving the Rugged Servers Market Growth

Enterprises are adopting data storage centers in areas with cold climates to lower the power consumption of cooling units that maintain temperatures. The rising popularity of cloud storage has disrupted the global data center market. Cloud storage services are provided by companies such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Cloud computing provides centralized computation through a data center. The development of cloud computing platforms has led to a rise in the number of data centers across the world. Investments in data centers in cold regions will positively impact the rugged servers market. In addition, the increase in focus on data centers from the military segment will have a positive impact on the market.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 14 Countries of Rugged Servers Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), APAC ( China and India ), Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of the Middle East & Africa ) and South America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Colombia ).

North America is projected to contribute 32% of market growth by 2027. North America was the most significant contributing region in the global rugged servers market, primarily owing to an increase in the demand for data centers in countries such as the US and Canada . The rising demand for cloud-based solutions to reduce operating and capital expenditures incurred by companies is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

is projected to contribute was the most significant contributing region in the global rugged servers market, . The to reduce operating and capital expenditures incurred by companies is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction in demand for rugged servers in North America . In 2020, the market in the region witnessed a slowdown due to the pandemic. Several end-user sectors, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises, halted their operations partially. This led to an economic downturn and hindered trade in North America . It also resulted in the suspension of operational processes in IT industries, which lowered the use of rugged servers in 2020. However, various IT companies offered the work-from-home option and adopted cloud-based enterprise application software in H1 2020. The rise in the adoption of rugged servers to develop enterprise applications will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. In addition, with the resumption of business activities in late 2020 and early 2021, the demand for rugged servers increased. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Related Reports -

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Rugged Devices Market by End-user, Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 344.78 million from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for data management systems is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPOR FOR MORE

Rugged Servers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 751.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Core Systems, Corvalent Corp., CP Technologies LLC, CRI, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., E & M Computing Ltd., Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc., Technology Advancement Group, TP Group plc, Trenton Systems Inc., and ZMicro. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rugged servers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 MDA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Dedicated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

12.4 Core Systems

12.5 Corvalent Corp.

12.6 CP Technologies LLC

12.7 CRI

12.8 Crystal Group Inc.

12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.10 E and M Computing Ltd.

12.11 Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc.

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

12.14 Mercury Systems Inc.

12.15 Sparton Corp.

12.16 Systel Inc.

12.17 Trenton Systems Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

