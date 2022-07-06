Rugged tablet market Size to Grow by USD 307.39 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rugged tablet is a tablet-based industrial device that meets specific requirements, particularly in terms of protection from harsh conditions. The tablet has a tough exterior and can survive severe temperatures, drops, jolts, and more. It is capable of running on any operating system, including Android, Windows, and others.
The rugged tablet market size is expected to grow by USD 307.39 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.
Rugged Tablet Market Analysis Report by Technology (Fully-rugged tablets, Semi-rugged tablets, and Ultra-rugged tablets) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecast 2022-2026
The increasing demand from the defense sector is driving the rugged tablet market growth. Rugged tablets provide mobility of information flow via a secure connection. They enable military personnel to easily access information on a real-time basis. Moreover, Wi-Fi has become highly valued by the military and public sectors, with improvements to the protocols essential for securing communication. These factors will drive the rugged tablet market growth during the forecast period.
Growing preference for feature-rich devices is a trend in the market. Technological integration in the commercial, manufacturing, and logistics sectors has increased the demand for rugged tablets. Moreover, newer models of rugged tablets are coming with additional features, such as built-in barcode scanners and RFID readers, to enable easier data acquisition during heavy machinery maintenance and tracking/management of inventory within manufacturing and distribution environments.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- DT Research Inc.
- Emdoor information Co. Ltd.
- Getac Technology Corp.
- Handheld Group AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HP Inc.
- JLT Mobile Computers AB
- Leonardo Spa
- Micro Star International Co. Ltd.
- MilDef Group AB
- MobileDemand Corp.
- NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- S and T AG
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Trimble Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
The rugged tablet market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for feature-rich rugged tablets, decreasing cost, and the growing demand from vendors to upgrade their technology and capture the market via M&A and partnership. The global rugged tablet market is in its growth stage and is expected to grow in the forecasted period.
- Fully-rugged tablets - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Semi-rugged tablets - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ultra-rugged tablets - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
Rugged Tablet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 307.39 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.03
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DT Research Inc., Emdoor information Co. Ltd., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, Leonardo Spa, Micro Star International Co. Ltd., MilDef Group AB, MobileDemand Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., S and T AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
