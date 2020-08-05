Rugged Workstations by Trenton Systems Excel at Powering Automated Testing Equipment (ATE) for Defense Community

Trenton Systems' made-in-USA rugged workstations are a tried-and-true choice for ATE systems and ATE software. These hardened, high-performance workstations, available in 1U , 2U , 4U and 5U configurations, and sporting up to 18 PCIe slots, power ATE systems for industries and applications that utilize a variety of different test instruments daily, including those assessing the effectiveness of military weapons systems, communications systems, radar systems, electronic warfare systems and more.

"Our products are being used in support of a high mix of aerospace products, ranging from computer-controlled fuel sensing systems, electronic braking systems, actuation/controller missile systems and HUMS," says Sean Campbell, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Business Development at Trenton Systems. "Major prime contractors rely on Trenton's hardware to support development of electrical, mechanical and software specifications to test end items. These designs must be traceable to their end customers and system specifications, thus making our hardware essential in support of the manufacturing/operations group to help ensure on-time delivery of products. We become an essential part of their ecosystem in the delivery of finished products, ensuring our products will perform as specified to meet customer and system requirements."

Automated test and measurement systems are an essential part of assessing the reliability and functionality of electronic components, devices and systems. Not only can they diagnose faults and verify that certain electronic components are working properly, they can also cut manufacturing costs significantly by reducing test time.

Equipped with 7th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 or Intel Xeon E3 V6 processors, up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 dual-channel memory across four ECC DIMMs and supporting front-access or internal 6 GB/s SATA drives and up to four optional M.2 drives and 18 PCIe slots, Trenton Systems' made-in-USA rugged workstations have the computational power, speedy storage options and slots necessary to power your ATE system for years to come.

"One of our most popular board and backplane combos for ATE is a Trenton Systems TKL8255 processor board with a PICMG 1.3 backplane," says Jeremy Lee, Strategic Account Manager at Trenton Systems. "The two most popular backplanes recently have been the BPG8155 and BPG6615. Our PCIe expansion chassis are also popular, as they allow our customers to use more I/O cards, a feature that isn't an option with just one rack mount system. A recent customer chose Trenton Systems because of the PCIe Gen 3 slots that we were able to offer them, not to mention that they value BIOS-controlled, made-in-USA rugged computer systems backed by an incredibly helpful in-house support team for years to come."

Trenton Systems is currently developing a rugged server that will revolutionize ATE. Stress-tested to military and industrial standards, made in the USA and equipped with next-gen dual Intel Xeon SP CPUs, 11 PCIe Gen 4 slots and 24 next-gen ECC RDIMM slots, the 3U BAM Server is the industry's next ATE powerhouse.

Along with a powerful system, choosing Trenton Systems comes with a host of other perks, including:

A system that's designed, manufactured, assembled, integrated and supported in the USA from the board up

from the board up In-house stress testing for MIL- STD-810 and DO-160

and DO-160 A system with an industry-leading life cycle of at least 11 years

BIOS management, customization and control

Revision and obsolescence control

An industry-leading five-year warranty

Limited lifetime support

Lightning-fast customer response times

Short lead times

Low mean time to repair

