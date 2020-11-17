Ruhnn to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 23, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 23, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 23, 2020).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Ruhnn Holding Limited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 6475106 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6475106

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ruhnn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 30, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Conference ID: 6475106

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both platform and full-service models. The Company's platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party merchants. The full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 174 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 263.1 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

