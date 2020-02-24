Ruhnn to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2020

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced that it will report its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 3, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 3, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 1393275

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ruhnn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 10, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Conference ID: 1393275

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company's full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 146 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 188.8 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited

Sterling Song

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86-571-2825-6700

E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

SOURCE Ruhnn Holding Limited

