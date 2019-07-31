Ruleau Brothers Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Eggs, Soy, And Anchovies In "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate"

The product comes in a 8 ounce, plastic container marked with lot #s 19126, 19105, 29029, & 19093 on the side and with an expiration dates of, 8/2/19, 8/9/19, 8/16/19, & 8/23/19 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an FDA inspection conducted under contract by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that the product's labeling did not fully list all ingredients and sub-ingredients contained in the product. Some of these missing ingredients and sub-ingredients contained the allergens of Anchovy, Egg, and Soy.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of "Door County Whitefish Smoked Whitefish Pate" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday-Friday 9am to 3pm central time.

CONTACT:

Skyler Ruleau

(906)-753-4767

ruleaubros@yahoo.com

SOURCE Ruleau Brothers