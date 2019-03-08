Rumble Announces Its First Treading Location, Rumble Treading, 49 West 23rd Street In NYC, Opening Summer 2019

In 2019, Rumble will launch its treading concept, Rumble Treading, with a custom Rumble interface created by its digital fitness partner, Technogym, on Technogym's world-leading Skillrun Treadmill.

"The Rumble Team is so excited to be launching Rumble Treading as we feel it is the perfect brand expansion and a perfect complement to Rumble Boxing," says Rumble CEO Andy Stenzler.

Rumble Treading's first location will be in NYC's Flatiron/Chelsea neighborhood, and its second location is scheduled to open in San Francisco at 3060 Fillmore Street this summer. Rumble Boxing operates multiple locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and is expanding to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn.

Rumble will be launching a digital platform featuring Rumble content in 2019.

For more information on Rumble locations and classes, visit: RUMBLE-BOXING.com . Follow along on Instagram at @Rumble_Boxing and on Facebook at @RumbleBoxingOfficial.

ABOUT RUMBLE BOXING:

Rumble is a boxing-inspired group fitness concept with existing locations in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, with upcoming locations opening in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Chicago, Boston and Brooklyn. Rumble is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength training and conditioning workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. The music is modern classics that blend relevant music in hip-hop and house with timeless classics (think Biggie and Tiesto) customized into mash-ups and remixes that are specific to Rumble.

Rumble is founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of BRAVO's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Founder EMM Group— Catch Hospitality Group, Lexington Brass, Tenjune, SL), Andrew Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13 time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

Rumble is backed by industry leader Equinox, the operator of 96 upscale, full-service clubs across the world.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wenig

London Misher Public Relations

Samantha@Londonmisherpr.com

212-759-2800

SOURCE Rumble

Related Links

http://RUMBLE-BOXING.com

