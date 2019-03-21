Rumble Philadelphia Opens Its First Location, 1520 Walnut Street, On April 5th

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, a boxing-inspired group fitness company, is pleased to announce the opening of its first Philadelphia location in Center City at 1520 Walnut Street on April 5th, 2019.

Rumble's 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning class, based on the sweet science of boxing, is the nation's hottest group fitness concept. Rumble operates multiple locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and is expanding to Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn.

"We are so thrilled to bring Rumble to the City of Brotherly Love," says CEO Andy Stenzler. "Can't wait for the Philadelphia fitness community to see our 'Rocky Statue' tribute to Rumble Boxing partner Sylvester Stallone."

Rumble has become a must-go celebrity boxing destination for top names including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart.

Rumble is founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of BRAVO's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Founder EMM Group— Catch Hospitality Group, Lexington Brass, Tenjune, SL), Andrew Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

To book your spot for the opening week, visit: rumble-boxing.com. Follow along on Instagram at @Rumble_Boxing.

ABOUT RUMBLE BOXING:

Rumble is a boxing-inspired group fitness concept with existing locations in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, with upcoming locations opening in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, Chicago, Boston and Brooklyn. Rumble is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength training and conditioning workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. The music is modern classics that blend relevant music in hip-hop and house with timeless classics (think Biggie and Tiesto) customized into mash-ups and remixes that are specific to Rumble.

Additionally, Rumble will be launching a treadmill-based concept, Rumble Treading, and a digital platform featuring Rumble content in 2019. Rumble is backed by industry leader Equinox, the operator of 96 upscale, full-service clubs across the world.

