Rumors Revealed: Yes, Kellogg's® Brings SMORZ™ Cereal Back

Featuring crunchy graham cereal squares wrapped in a rich, chocolatey coating that intermingle with marshmallows — Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal delivers the same mouthwateringly sweet taste fans remember. Each s'mores-tasting, nostalgia-evoking bite brings the iconic campfire treat directly to the breakfast bowl.

"Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal has an incredibly passionate fanbase — and their efforts to bring back the cereal have paid off," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "We couldn't be happier to bring some joy to our die-hard fans and also give first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare and see what SMORZ is all about."

Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.96 for a 15.6-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company