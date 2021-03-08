Run2Biz Announces Distribution Partnership With Ingram Micro Canada

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2004, Run2Biz is a global information technology company focused on the development of service management and agile technology solutions that simplify, automate, and generate significant value in organizations' day-to-day operations. Run2Biz, Corp., a global leader in Service Management software, today announces that they have entered into a distribution partnership agreement with the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products, Ingram Micro, to offer, promote, sell, and support the 4Biz service management platform and solutions. The platform includes a complete suite of 16 ITIL processes certified by Canadian top ITIL consultant and certifier PinkElephant. Today's agreement will enable Ingram Micro to support Run2Biz in its efforts to connect with channel partners throughout Canada.

The pandemic has forced every company to do more with a smaller budget. In response, we want to offer to companies in Canada one of the top five ITIL certified solutions in the world and our expertise in implementing service management. This is something that we've been doing for the last 15 years with more than 7 million users worldwide.

Run2Biz is known for faster deliveries, bringing agility, flexible licensing, and security to customers. Thousands of hours of delivery services have provided us with an invaluable experience of delivering VALUE to our customers. We know how important this is for small and medium-sized businesses.

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with Ingram Micro, which marks a significant milestone in Run2Biz's distribution strategy. Ingram Micro is the perfect partner for our offerings and a robust pipeline of exciting new products and technologies, especially in a time of rapid expansion of digital services tied to ITSM and ESM solutions to cope with the pandemic," said Ricardo Masstalerz, CEO of Run2Biz.

Run2Biz and Ingram Micro have a shared focus on providing the latest technology solutions to IT service providers, enterprises, and SMB customers. Ingram Micro's geographic coverage, extensive reseller base, and value-added services will enhance the market awareness and customer support of Run2Biz's winning portfolio and allow Run2Biz to expand its reach.

About Run2Biz

Run2Biz strives to support performance and digital transformation evolution that is compatible with the increasingly accelerated business environmental changes and challenges. Run2Biz's award-winning solutions and integrated services are employed and trusted by hundreds of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and organizations worldwide. There is a Run2Biz solution for every vertical that employs service rendering as part of their business model with certified IT service management and enterprise service management solutions.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

