Runners Can Save Money, Help Charity, Stay Fit In 2019

CARY, N.C., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners must act now to save up to $20 on registration for the eighth running of the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon (TRM) and its companion half marathon. On January 1 prices of both the March 17, 2019 events will increase by $10 for the Marathon to $115, and by $5 for the Half at a price of $100. Also, TRM is offering a $10 New Year's Resolution discount code to help its runners achieve their fitness goals.

"Helping others reach fitness goals is literally close to my heart," says TRM President, Founder, and 11-time Boston Marathon Qualifier Kazem Yahyapour. "Seventeen years ago I was not exercising and suffered a heart attack. My doctor told me my life was in my hands. We know the New Year is the time people think about fitness goals and we want to help."

To encourage people to take action TRM is offering the $10 discount code, NYR2019, which is valid now through January 7. The code applies to either the full or half marathon runs.

In addition to discounts, runners can take advantage of training tips at the TRM Web site. Further support can be found through the TRM community on their Facebook page.

TRM events are about people helping people. This year TRM will achieve an impressive milestone by exceeding $1,000,000 in charity over just nine years. All proceeds go to these charities: JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy as well as Wake County Parks and Recreation. At the conclusion of the 2018 events, TRM had amassed $916,000 in charitable giving.

The races will return to the Carolina pine-lined American Tobacco Trail (ATT) with its flat, fast, granite-screen course in 2019. TRM qualifies up to 18 percent of competitors for the Boston Marathon and was named among the top nine best new marathons by Runner's World Magazine.

TRM is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

Contact: Mark Dill: 919-949-9263

SOURCE Tobacco Road Marathon Association (TRMA)

