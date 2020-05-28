Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack Re-Opening Plans

COLUMBUS, Minn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The management at Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack is announcing a multi-phased reopening plan which works in accordance with the State of Minnesota and CDC guidelines.

RUNNING ACES HOTEL

The brand-new Running Aces Hotel powered by GRANDSTAY® HOTELS reservation system will reopen on Monday, June 1. It is the newest hotel in the area and has many great features such as expanded hallways throughout the facility, the largest standard rooms in the state, and a 65" TV in every room. Some of the additional safety measures to be taken at the hotel include:

Each check-in will receive a small pack of sanitizing wipes

All paper collateral will be removed from guest rooms

Upon check out, rooms will be cleaned and not re-rented for 24-48 hours

Reduced daily housekeeping for multiple night stays.

Pre-made grab-n-go breakfast bags will be available for breakfast

HORSE RACING

Live racing season from June 20 – Oct. 4 every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm (Pending state approval). Running Aces is committed to hosting live racing this year even if that means no fans in the stands. However, as soon as spectators can be welcomed, Running Aces will do so according to state guidelines.

GAMING & DINING

Running Aces Casino hopes to open as soon as possible with approval from the Governor. Existing and new safety methods will be practiced ensuring safety for everyone, including:

Regulated admission

Non-contact temperature checks

Required face masks

Social distancing gaming tables

Added plexiglass shields for the dealers/players to be separated

Daily cleaning of our gaming chips

EVENTS & CONCERTS

Running Aces is finalizing details on how to utilize its parking lot to provide safe, in-car entertainment. Such as drive-in movies, charitable car bingo, and concerts.

For more information, including a virtual reality tour of the hotel and to make reservations, please visit RunAces.com/Hotel or GrandStayHospitality.com

About Running Aces® Casino, Hotel & Racetrack

Running Aces is the Twin Cities' premier card room, hotel and entertainment destination. The new state-of-the-art 116 room, full-service hotel will feature a modern look, the latest technology, and amazing views of the racetrack. Open 24/7 & Smoke-free, Running Aces is located one exit past the 35 and 35W merge, just 20 minutes north of 694. www.RunAces.com

