Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack Re-Opening Plans
May 28, 2020, 15:11 ET
COLUMBUS, Minn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The management at Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack is announcing a multi-phased reopening plan which works in accordance with the State of Minnesota and CDC guidelines.
RUNNING ACES HOTEL
The brand-new Running Aces Hotel powered by GRANDSTAY® HOTELS reservation system will reopen on Monday, June 1. It is the newest hotel in the area and has many great features such as expanded hallways throughout the facility, the largest standard rooms in the state, and a 65" TV in every room. Some of the additional safety measures to be taken at the hotel include:
- Each check-in will receive a small pack of sanitizing wipes
- All paper collateral will be removed from guest rooms
- Upon check out, rooms will be cleaned and not re-rented for 24-48 hours
- Reduced daily housekeeping for multiple night stays.
- Pre-made grab-n-go breakfast bags will be available for breakfast
HORSE RACING
Live racing season from June 20 – Oct. 4 every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm (Pending state approval). Running Aces is committed to hosting live racing this year even if that means no fans in the stands. However, as soon as spectators can be welcomed, Running Aces will do so according to state guidelines.
GAMING & DINING
Running Aces Casino hopes to open as soon as possible with approval from the Governor. Existing and new safety methods will be practiced ensuring safety for everyone, including:
- Regulated admission
- Non-contact temperature checks
- Required face masks
- Social distancing gaming tables
- Added plexiglass shields for the dealers/players to be separated
- Daily cleaning of our gaming chips
EVENTS & CONCERTS
Running Aces is finalizing details on how to utilize its parking lot to provide safe, in-car entertainment. Such as drive-in movies, charitable car bingo, and concerts.
For more information, including a virtual reality tour of the hotel and to make reservations, please visit RunAces.com/Hotel or GrandStayHospitality.com
About Running Aces® Casino, Hotel & Racetrack
Running Aces is the Twin Cities' premier card room, hotel and entertainment destination. The new state-of-the-art 116 room, full-service hotel will feature a modern look, the latest technology, and amazing views of the racetrack. Open 24/7 & Smoke-free, Running Aces is located one exit past the 35 and 35W merge, just 20 minutes north of 694. www.RunAces.com
SOURCE Grandstay Hospitality LLC
