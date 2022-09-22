Running Apparel and Footwear Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 6.49%, Growing Adoption of shoe Knitting Technology to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This report segments the running apparel and footwear market in the US by end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the trends in the running apparel and footwear market trend in the US is the growing adoption of shoe knitting technology. Manufacturers are upgrading the features of their products to differentiate themselves from their competitors. The shoe-knitting technology improves durability, flexibility, convenience, and comfort. It also helps in lean management and reduces the need for labor. Moreover, this technology saves resources with respect to capital investment, time, and energy. This can transform the entire traditional shoe manufacturing process. Thus, the adoption of the shoe-knitting technique can fuel the growth of the running apparel and footwear market in the US during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US 2022-2026

The global running apparel and footwear market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 9.89 billion. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US: Vendor Landscape

The running apparel and footwear market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and the acquisition of local companies to increase their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for running apparel and footwear, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of running tournaments and clubs in the country.

Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US: Key Vendor Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers running apparel and footwear such as Designed 4 Running Shorts, Fast Graphic Tank Top, Run Icons 3 Stripes Tight, and Marathon 20 Shorts.

ASICS Corp. - The company offers running apparel and footwear such as Silver Knee Tight, Wool Rib LS Top, Kasane Jacket GPX Lite, Heavy Down Jacket, Magic Speed, and Gel Kayano 28.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers running apparel and footwear such as Chaser 7 Short, Distance Graphic Short Sleeve, Distance Graphic Tank, and Moment Hat.

Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers running apparel and footwear such as Montrail Trinity AG Trail Running Shoe, Escape Pursuit Shoe, and Escape Thrive Ultra Shoe.

The company offers running apparel and footwear such as Montrail Trinity AG Trail Running Shoe, Escape Pursuit Shoe, and Escape Thrive Ultra Shoe. New Balance Athletics Inc - The company offers running apparel and footwear such as FuelCell Propel v3, FuelCell SuperComp Trainer, FuelCell 4040 v6 Metal, and FuelCell Shift TR.

Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US: Major Segmentation

By end-user, the men segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by high consumer spending in the US. In addition, the increasing demand for smart and convenient running shoes and accessories among men is fueling the growth of this segment.

Running Apparel And Footwear Market In US: Major Growth Drivers

The high-profit margin is driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new features to make their products suitable for various sports such as tennis, basketball, running, and soccer. They earn high profits from the premium category, though the manufacturing cost is low. Thus, good financial performance will boost the sale of running apparel and footwear.

Reasons to Buy Running Apparel And Footwear Market in US Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist running apparel and footwear market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the running apparel and footwear market in the US, its size, and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the running apparel and footwear market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of running apparel and footwear market vendors in the US

Running Apparel And Footwear Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc, On AG, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

