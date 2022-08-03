Running Apparel Market to Record a YoY Growth of 5.1%, North America to Dominate Market Growth - Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the

overall market environment. Download our FREE Sample Report

Running Apparel Market: Driver and Trend

The growing online sales of running apparel are driving the market growth. The growth of online stores is likely to accelerate substantially during the forecast period due to increased Internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users. Many consumers prefer to shop online owing to advantages such as competitive prices, convenience, heavy discounts, cash on delivery (COD) options, and fast delivery services. Vendors are focusing on their online businesses, with the changing buying patterns of consumers. For instance, in July 2021, Puma SE announced the opening of a new digital-enabled store in Bengaluru, India. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Digital and social media marketing is a trend in the market. Manufacturers should develop, market, and promote their sports apparel through interactions with consumers on social media platforms to compete in the market. Market players keep consumers engaged using their innovative marketing campaigns on social media and digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest. Companies use such platforms to highlight social messages and promote sports participation through advertisements on digital and social media. In their digital marketing and social media advertising campaigns, vendors also use celebrity endorsements featuring famous athletes, trainers, and sportspersons. This helps them associate famous personalities with their new product launches.

Technavio offers the latest drivers and trends to help businesses make the most of business opportunities. Request a Free Sample Report

Running Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising participation in fitness activities like running in countries such as the US. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the running apparel market in North America. The US organizes some of the most well-known marathons to promote running and other physical activities, such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Outdoor Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Running Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 361 Degrees International Ltd., adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., AnKT Shop, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc., PEAK, PUMA SE, Shop Li Ning, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 89: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 94: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 99: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

10.6 lululemon athletica Inc.

Exhibit 104: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mizuno Corp.

Exhibit 108: Mizuno Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Mizuno Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 110: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Newton Running Co. Inc.

Exhibit 114: Newton Running Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Newton Running Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Newton Running Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 117: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 122: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 VF Corp.

Exhibit 126: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: VF Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio