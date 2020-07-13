Running Rebels Receives Generous Donation From Milwaukee-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Phoenix Investors

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Rebels, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization serving local youth, announced they received a generous donation from Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix Investors' Chairman & Founder. The contribution—which includes sanitizer stations, PPE, a fleet of bicycles, and biking safety equipment—totals close to $25,000; the donated materials are intended to help Running Rebels adjust and continue their mission and daily operations amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely grateful to Phoenix Investors for their ongoing support and generosity. 2020 has been a challenging and confusing year for all of us, and our primary goal is to ensure that the youth in our care feel connected and supported," said Running Rebels Co-Executive Director Dawn Barnett. "The donation of bikes and helmets supports our need to be creative with outdoor activities that will limit participants' exposure to the virus, while the PPE and cleaning supplies ensure that services are delivered safely. This commitment from Phoenix Investors allows us to continue our mission, while maintaining the health and safety of our youth, staff, and all those we come into contact with."

"In times of crisis, we turn to organizations like Running Rebels as beacons of hope, stewardship, and compassion," said Frank P. Crivello, Founder and Chairman of Phoenix Investors. "After working with Dawn and her staff over the years, we were confident that Running Rebels would work prudently to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on its programming. We are grateful and honored to help Running Rebels maintain the continuity of its mission under such trying circumstances."

Phoenix Investors has donated more than $100,000 to Running Rebels in recent years. Running Rebels serves more than 2,500 of Milwaukee's at-risk youth annually through thoughtful and interactive programming and services.

About Running Rebels

The Running Rebels Community Organization engages the community, youth, and their families; prevents involvement in gangs, drugs, violence, and the juvenile justice system; intervenes and guides youth by assisting them with making positive choices; and coaches youth through their transition into adulthood. We accomplish this through building relationships with youth and providing the resources and skills necessary for them to become thriving, connected, and contributing adult members of our community. For more information visit https://runningrebels.org.

About Phoenix Investors

Founded by Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, WI whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. For more information visit https://phoenixinvestors.com .

