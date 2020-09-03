Running with Purpose: LogicSource and the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In so many ways, the world we have known for the past six months looks nothing like the one we'd spent our lives growing so accustomed to. Many are working from home. Leisure activities and opportunities for connection are limited. As the pandemic plays itself out, we're forced more and more to retreat inside our domestic bubbles, literally stuck in our own little worlds. With COVID-19 still stealing headlines and our feelings of stagnation and detachment growing, it's easy to lose sight of the problems the world was already facing, before it all stopped.

But afflictions like cancer still ravage our population, only with no cure on the horizon. Children too are tragically affected, fighting cancer—and for their lives—in a world facing unprecedented uncertainty. The struggle endured by these children and their families—especially now—is untold, and the financial burdens unimaginable. We can't forget about the problems that never went away because new ones have cropped up.

That's why we at LogicSource are proud of our continued support for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Our team will participate in their annual "The Million Mile 2020", the largest childhood cancer awareness challenge in the country. Proceeds from the challenge fund researchers in their pursuit of better treatments and ultimately a cure for pediatric cancer. At a time when so much is out of our control, it's critical to help where and how we can.

With the help of our friends, loved ones, and Inspiria, LogicSource and the "Warriors for a Cure" will run, walk, and cycle, in the hopes of logging as many active miles as possible during the month of September, with the goal of challengers nationwide moving one million miles collectively over the next 30 days. The more miles we move, the more money we raise to help kids with cancer.

While we all endure such great change, it's refreshing to be reminded of relationships that have stood the test of time. Dating back to 2013, LogicSource has moved thousands of miles and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for childhood cancer research in partnership with the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. While pandemic precautions will give the challenge a different look this year—we're all going to miss coming together for our annual fun-runs—we are excited to prove just how far we can go, no matter what obstacles stand in our way.

If you would like to support LogicSource and the Warriors for a Cure, please visit our team site, and feel free to reach out to [email protected] for more information.

