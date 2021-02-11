RunTide Capital Expands Investments Into ATSG

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today the ongoing strategic investment into the company by RunTide Capital, a premier private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The new investment will provide direct access to significant dedicated capital for ATSG's planned future growth and expansion.

RunTide's initial investment in the company set the foundation for the strong growth strategy that ATSG commenced several years ago. With access to over $200 million of capital including modest leverage and an additional investment by RunTide Capital, with the financial backing of investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley AIP, ATSG is well-positioned as an important acquirer in the rapidly growing and fractionalized IT Services sector.

This additional investment into ATSG depicts yet another major milestone in ATSG's strategic plans and their targeted acquisition strategy over the past few years. ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, Highstreet Network Solutions in 2018, Shore Group Solutions in 2019, and most recently, MTM Technologies in late 2020. ATSG will continue to evaluate future investments and alliances that strategically enhance its tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation strategy and offerings.

Founded in 1994, ATSG focuses on innovative managed services solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and the end-user experience. The company has delivered explosive growth over the last few years, both organically and through their acquisition-based strategy. Operating under the leadership of Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, company CEO and known thought leader in the Global IT Managed Services space, ATSG provides Intelligent IT through their Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) portfolio. With the company's focused strategy and highly experienced management team, ATSG is driving extraordinary value in the marketplace and has successfully completed multiple successful acquisitions. The investment by RunTide, will be leveraged for additional targeted acquisitions and organic growth investments into the company for further innovation and expansion.

"Over the past several years, ATSG has achieved tremendous growth and commercial success. Our foundation of client intimacy, delivery excellence and thoughtful innovation has provided an outstanding experience for our clients in driving results from their digital initiatives, while also yielding exceptional value creation for our financial stakeholders. This expanded investment by RunTide Capital will further accelerate our ability to seize upon the tremendous opportunity in the dynamic, global technology marketplace at large," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG.

"We are excited to continue to support the accelerating growth the company has achieved in expanding the ATSG platform. The company continues to surpass expectations since our initial investment. We are confident that this current strategic investment in partnership with Morgan Stanley AIP, coupled with our ongoing support of the ATSG executive leadership team will deliver outstanding results and returns," said Chuck Auster, Chairman of ATSG and Partner at RunTide Capital.

As ATSG looks ahead to 2021, it will continue to focus on successful execution of their core growth strategies, both organically and through future acquisitions. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled Managed Services Provider, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions. ATSG continues to strengthen its position and brand throughout the market. The Company was recently recognized by CRN with the coveted 2020 Triple Crown Award.

For more information on ATSG's acquisition and growth strategy, visit www.atsg.net, email [email protected] or call (914) 984-2400.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About RunTide Capital:

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ATSG

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

