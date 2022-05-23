Runway Launches as First-to-Market DTC Travel Telehealth Company

Americans embark on over 2.3 billion trips a year and on average, a staggering 43% of those individuals experience all-too-common ailments during their travels. Arming the travel and hospitality communities at large, Runway is the global wellness companion for proactive travelers, travel suppliers, tourism boards, and beyond. The platform connects individuals with licensed physicians who may prescribe solutions for ailments such as traveler's diarrhea, motion sickness, altitude sickness, malaria prevention, and sleep aids prior to their trips. With quick and online pre-trip $30 physician consultations and medications delivered to your door, Runway is a fraction of the cost of what a travel clinic may cost. Travelers will feel prepared and rest assured knowing Runway has them covered, so they can jetset more simply, in a more affordable manner, and healthier than ever.

"Launching Runway has been years in the making and a culmination of my background and passion across the tech, pharma and travel industries," said Runway Founder and CEO, Joshua Rome. "As someone who has trekked across 60 countries myself, spent 7 years in the pharmaceutical world, 7 years in the tech industry, and 3 years in travel, I know all-too-well that unexpected ailments can easily ruin a trip. Runway is conquering a key whitespace and streamlining the pre-travel planning process by providing an affordable, simple and modernized solution for receiving prescription medications. Runway is your globetrotting companion, confidant, virtual doctor and trusted tool promising travel without compromise, and I'm thrilled to see how we can help you prepare for your next adventure."

In addition to providing access to prescription medications, Runway also boasts their Travel Health Hub, which provides travelers and travel suppliers with digestible, easy to understand information on medical entry requirements, vaccine recommendations, and medication recommendations. The educational hub is launching with 20 of the most frequented destinations and counting, and was created to ensure travelers feel empowered with pertinent information needed prior to traveling, so they feel the utmost prepared throughout their journeys.

To learn more about Runway, please visit https://runwayhealth.com/ .

About Runway

