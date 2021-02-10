Runway of Dreams™ Foundation to Host Drive-In Adaptive Fashion Show, Miami on March 9, 2021

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation , (a nonprofit organization working toward a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities), is thrilled to host a one-of-a-kind drive-in adaptive fashion show on March 9, 2021, in Miami, FL, at the Carpool Cinema Wynwood, beginning at 7:30 pm (EST).

The outdoor drive-in fashion show will feature adaptive apparel from presenting sponsor Kohl's, and other sponsors including, Zappos Adaptive, Stride Rite and Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive. The event will expand the reach of adaptive clothing in the mainstream fashion industry and represent true inclusion of people with disabilities. The show will premiere globally on March 11, 2021, via Runway of Dreams' YouTube channel .

*NSYNC member Joey Fatone, currently host of Common Knowledge and Impractical Jokers, will host the event and introduce Runway of Dreams Founder and CEO Mindy Scheier . In addition, Fatone's daughter, Kloey, will model in the runway show with over 40 Florida-based models, all of whom have a disability or difference. Featured throughout the show are models from Gamut Management , a talent management company exclusively for people with disabilities.

"After approaching the fashion industry about designing mainstream adaptive clothing less than a decade ago, I'm so proud to see how far the movement and the industry have come in such a short time!" said Scheier. "We are excited that our Fashion Revolution will continue in Miami - under strict guidelines. This new, creative, and safe way shows our resilience as a population. Nothing will stop us!"

The event will also feature Runway by SAP, a machine learning-powered app used to identify an item of clothing. Users can "love" the item, add it to their wish list, buy it, and more. For the Runway by SAP app, download here .

For more information regarding the Runway of Dreams Foundation and the Miami drive-in fashion show, please visit www.runwayofdreams.org .

