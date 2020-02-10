"Runway On The Runway" At JFK Airport Sets A New Fashion Show Standard

NEW YORK and PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 6, the world's most innovative fashion show producer transformed the DHL Express Gateway at John F. Kennedy international airport into the first ever catwalk that highlighted the globally sustainable supply chain. With a visually impressive backdrop featuring DHL Express' international fleet of aircraft, helicopter, electric vans, and trucks, Jessica Minh Anh's Winter Fashion Show 2020 redefined runway standards while delivering a powerful message that resonates with a highly-engaged young generation of creators. More than a modern fashion statement, the unique production engendered a global conversation about shipping and logistics as part of the sustainable fashion movement.

DHL is the leading international shipping and logistics partner to the fashion industry. The company's vision for zero emission logistics and implementation of sustainable practices aligns perfectly with Jessica Minh Anh's powerful message of motivating the younger generation to take action for a better future.

The extraordinary catwalk, which brought New York's fashionistas to JFK Airport, showcased eight exquisite haute couture, ready-to-wear, and jewelry collections from four continents.

J Winter Fashion Show 2020 marked Jessica Minh Anh's 25th highly successful productions since her history-making catwalk on England's famous London's Tower Bridge.

