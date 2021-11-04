Runwise Acquires BGS Water Watch. Tweet this

BGS Water Watch has developed the lowest cost wireless, battery powered leak detector that does not require any plumbing to install. This acquisition will allow Runwise to pinpoint leaks in clients' high consumption buildings quickly and inexpensively. Runwise will work to integrate BGS' system into Runwise's current platform alongside their heating service.

"Fusing with the incredible Runwise team will enable thousands of buildings across the U.S. to benefit from our cost-saving Water Watch leak detector technology and other energy efficiency innovations. This opens up new opportunities for growth and to reduce unnecessary waste in building across the U.S.," said Elkana Tombak, Founder of BGS Water Watch.



The founder of BGS, Elkana Tombak, will spearhead the effort to make Runwise's hardware and network faster, less expensive and more reliable.

About Runwise:

Runwise , formerly known as Heat Watch, is one of the nation's leading building control services. Runwise's mission is to enable buildings to run more efficiently using intelligent and easy-to-install wireless hardware and software. Runwise's service controls key building systems in thousands of buildings across 10 states.

