Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market to grow by USD 1.95 Bn Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as developing efficient healthcare logistics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of various established vendors. The vendors are continuously working on developing efficient and high-performance rural clinical and healthcare logistics for end-users operating in the manufacturing sector. International vendors face some competition from many regional vendors. Thus, established vendors are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market to gain a high market share and build a competitive advantage. The focus of market players will be on establishing better distribution networks and delivering improved services to attain a competitive edge in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Service

Transportation



Warehousing

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The transportation segment in the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is the largest segment and is growing rapidly. The segment deals with the movement of pharmaceutical products and medical devices using different modes of transport, such as air, water, and roadways. The market by this segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the growth in the global healthcare industry and increased government expenditure on rural logistics infrastructure.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for rural clinical and healthcare logistics market in APAC. The increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices will facilitate the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rural Clinical and healthcare logistics market, including Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, Siam Cement PCL, United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rural clinical and healthcare logistics market vendors

Rural Clinical And Healthcare Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Brazil, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, Siam Cement PCL, United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

