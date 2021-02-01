Rural Mutual Declares Special 2020 Dividend for Policyholders

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Rural Mutual Insurance has declared that they will issue a special dividend to their policyholders. The dividend is either 2% of eligible policy term premium or $50, whichever is more, and will be paid in 2021. Rural Mutual is taking this action as an opportunity to help keep Wisconsin strong amidst one of the most difficult years in recent history.

Based on the company's positive operating results, it's estimated that over $5 million will be paid out. Policyholders will begin receiving Special 2020 Dividend checks later this month.

"As the pandemic has caused financial uncertainty for everyone, we asked the question, 'How can we do more to help?'" said Dan Merk, Executive Vice President and CEO of Rural Mutual. "This dividend is in recognition of these challenges and a way to support our policyholders."

The Special 2020 Dividend is just one of the many ways Rural Mutual has supported their customers over the last year, from their Farm Dividend to their Auto Relief Program. The ultimate goal of this continued customer support is helping Wisconsin farms, families, and businesses. For more information on Rural Mutual Insurance's Special 2020 Dividend, please contact a Rural Mutual agent near you.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin since 1934. As a Ward Top 50 company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to farms, families, and businesses in Wisconsin. Since Rural Mutual does business in only one state, premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI, and has more than 150 agents in more than 100 locations across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance, visit RuralMutual.com.

