Rural Sourcing Acquires Leading Midwest Digital Engineering Company

With Centare's 2 locations, Rural Sourcing expands to 8 U.S.-based software development centers

"Despite the challenges of a pandemic, Rural Sourcing has seen tremendous growth in the need for digital engineering," said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing. "Through our onshore model that brings technology jobs to Middle America, we are building new tech hubs, expanding opportunities for talented professionals and delivering world-class development work for our clients. Centare allows us to expand our footprint in the Midwest and join with an organization that values culture, colleagues and community."

Centare brings significant digital engineering capabilities including Digital Product Strategy and Development, Product Design, Application Modernization and DevOps Transformation to Rural Sourcing's clients. The company has built strong client relationships for 20+ years through trust, transparency and remarkable results. All traits that mesh well with Rural Sourcing's company culture.

"Rural Sourcing is a great fit for Centare and its colleagues," said Tim Eiring, CEO of Centare. "Centare has a rich history of building relationships and delivering results. By joining Rural Sourcing, we are bringing new resources to our clients and colleagues while expanding our ability to scale. Culturally, the two organizations are very well aligned, meaning it will be a smooth transition for our colleagues and clients. I'm excited to be a part of the combined organization and Rural Sourcing's high growth trajectory."

In today's digital economy, there is increasing need for technology solutions and resources. With this acquisition, Rural Sourcing further cements its place as the leader in onshore development. Since being founded 13 years ago, Rural Sourcing has remained steadfast to its mission to bring technology jobs to parts of the country where there otherwise would not be opportunities. This model has proved successful by providing a low-risk, high-collaboration solution for clients, while delivering the quality and responsiveness that are needed in today's fast paced digital world.

In 2019, Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investing business of Bain Capital, acquired a majority stake in Rural Sourcing allowing the company to further scale its national footprint and digital service offerings while creating high-quality jobs and new technology corridors across the country.

Centare was previously a portfolio company of Hadley Capital. Hadley partners with small companies in need of ownership transition, management succession and growth support.

