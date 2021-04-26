Rural Texas Town is Emblematic of National Community-led Effort To Fight COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv, the company making healthcare convenient for everyone, announced today that it has partnered with the City of Terrell, Texas to help streamline COVID-19 vaccine rollout to all of Kaufman County, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Kaufman County officials were so impressed with the City of Terrell vaccination campaign using Solv that they designated Terrell a modern vaccination hub for all of Kaufman County's 135,000 residents and beyond. The success of the COVID-19 vaccination effort is but one example of how small town health departments around the country are deploying innovative technology to serve their local communities.

While much of the attention on vaccination efforts has been focused on mass vaccination sites in larger, urban centers, the City of Terrell and Kaufman County showcase how small towns and the communities are driving real penetration and access across the country. Kaufman had an objective to extend vaccine access to rural communities that would otherwise require traveling long distances. Demonstrating the mantra that 'all health is local,' smaller health departments and offices of emergency management across the United States are hustling to adopt new technology and embrace community-led efforts to scale up vaccination efforts and keep their citizens safe.

After deploying Solv for Vaccines, Kaufman County needed just a few days to streamline management of vaccine appointments and accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from 100 people per day to over 1,000 people per day. The City of Terrell is now running multiple vaccination sites within Kaufman County, including Trinity Valley Community College in Terrell and Mabank Pavilion in partnership with the City of Mabank, and is also managing vaccine distribution for the Forney independent school district.

The City of Terrell, Texas has a population of 19,000 and is located 30 miles east of Dallas. The discovery and use of Solv for Vaccines was a happy accident for Dustin Conner, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Terrell. Conner has been a long-time user of Solv in his personal life: as a parent of five children he uses it to find and book urgent care appointments with minimal wait time when his children need to be seen quickly. Frustrated with the existing system he was using to manage the vaccination distribution effort, Conner searched for an alternative. When he discovered that Solv offered a vaccine solution, he knew it would be extremely easy to use, both as an administrator and for residents who are not fluent with digital technology. He immediately contacted the company and was able to broker a partnership to use the Solv for Vaccines platform in less than one week.

"Our citizens deserve to have a smooth experience, and Solv made that possible," said Conner. "Using Solv for Vaccines, we were able to scale our COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort and manage supply and demand for appointments. We're able to determine how many doses to order, knowing with a high degree of accuracy how many appointments we can handle. We're now on track to hit our goal of 1,200 doses per day, serving Texans beyond our county borders."

Conner continued, "It seems ridiculous, but our previous solution was not able to fully integrate with the state-wide vaccination registry. So while we had 'officially' gone paperless, we were forced into a tedious and time intensive process to upload critical data every day. Solv was able to make the full range of data available to ImmTrac2, saving us time and money that can instead be put toward getting doses in arms."

"Honestly, what we've been able to do with Solv is just short of magic. We can get people lined up for doses at their convenience, letting them schedule vaccine appointments at the location of their choice, six days a week and up to three weeks in advance. We don't have to sacrifice speed while making sure the most vulnerable get access. Solv makes it easy to partner on proactive outreach with community organizations so we make sure no one is left out simply because they don't have internet access or transportation," said Conner.

Solv for Vaccines is the most robust, reliable, and consumer-friendly vaccine appointment scheduling system built on the platform that has booked more than 28 million convenient care appointments across all 50 states. Solv for Vaccines offers:

Speed: set up multiple new vaccination sites simultaneously, in less than a week. Solv-powered sites can begin booking appointments in as little as four days. Patients can move through the vaccination process in as quickly as five minutes, with pre-registration and an advance check-in process.

Solv-powered sites can begin booking appointments in as little as four days. Patients can move through the vaccination process in as quickly as five minutes, with pre-registration and an advance check-in process. Scale: on-demand vaccine appointment system reliably handles millions of patients each month. Solv simplifies vaccine site workflow, manages two-dose scheduling and books thousands of patients daily.

Solv simplifies vaccine site workflow, manages two-dose scheduling and books thousands of patients daily. Access: increases equitable access through easy vaccine scheduling options. Solv offers a simple patient user experience via phone, web or mobile app - no logins or downloads required. Provides efficient multi-dose vaccine scheduling and automated follow up reminders.

"Our goal with Solv for Vaccines is to help get as many shots in arms as possible, as quickly as possible - and that includes ensuring that vaccines are available in both rural and urban settings," said Dr. Rob Rohatsch, chief medical officer, Solv. "That we were able to get the City of Terrell and Kaufman County up and running so quickly and smoothly is the best testament to the convenient care solution that we've developed."

Solv is currently working with more than 20 public health departments across six states, including counties in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, adding more partnerships each week to help the country meet aggressive goals for national herd immunity. Solv is working with VaccineFinder.org, the tool used by the CDC, to provide real-time vaccine appointment availability via the Solv app and online at Solvhealth.com/covid-vaccine.

About Solv Health

Solv is making healthcare convenient for everyone, providing consumer-friendly options via the web and Solv app to connect people with same-day health appointments virtually or with a local provider. The Solv platform is provider-friendly, partnering with high-quality physicians across the country to deliver a modern, magical patient experience by answering consumer's three everyday health questions: Where should I go? Who should I see? How much will it cost? More than 28 million health appointments have been booked through Solv.

