Rush and DispatchHealth Announce Partnership to Bring High-Acuity, In-Home Medical Care to Chicago

CHICAGO and DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush University System for Health, a national leader in patient care excellence, and DispatchHealth, the leading provider of the broadest and most complex level of in-home medical care, are introducing a new, innovative partnership to bring high-quality, in-home medical care to health care consumers across the Chicago area. The partnership is focused on expanding care delivery options and giving patients access to convenient acute health care in the home at a lower cost. The partnership between DispatchHealth and Rush will bring acute care to those patients who often struggle with access to care in their time of need. Beginning Oct. 7, patients will have access to care that can treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home.

Patients can call, visit DispatchHealth.com or access a free mobile app to request care at home without a referral. This service is often covered by insurance. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary equipment and treatments, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments)-certified lab. DispatchHealth's capabilities are comparable to those of an urgent care center.

"Rush has made it a priority to accelerate new and innovative partnerships to expand its care delivery models to patients throughout the Chicago area," said Dr. Ranga Krishnan, chief executive officer, Rush University System for Health. "As we have navigated the ongoing global pandemic for the past 18-plus months, it has become clear that patients' expectations for how care is delivered are rapidly evolving. Our partnership with DispatchHealth will meet these needs while reducing preventable hospital readmissions, and it will ensure that following the in-home medical care patients are connected with a primary care physician or specialist."

"DispatchHealth is committed to value-based partnerships that are designed to improve access to care, deliver a better patient experiences and outcome and reduce the total cost of care," said Dr. Mark Prather, co-founder and chief executive officer of DispatchHealth. "Since DispatchHealth's founding in 2013, our unique and proven model of care has saved an average tof $1,100 to $1,700 per acute care visit. In addition, our model has proven that quality and affordable acute medical care can be delivered safely in our patients' homes. We are pleased to partner with Rush to bring a combined focus on continuous improvement of patient health outcomes at a lower cost."

DispatchHealth is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time and 365 days a week, including holidays. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine-trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups, and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays, and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings, and holidays and can be requested via app, online, or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Rush University System for Health

Rush University System for Health brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research, community partnerships and empowering a new generation of health care providers.

Rush comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities.

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Medical Center is also ranked No. 1 among the nation's leading academic medical centers by Vizient and named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

