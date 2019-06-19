Rush Bowls To Open First Michigan Location On Columbia Street In The District Detroit

DETROIT, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Development of Michigan joined Metro Detroit-based BLUSH Enterprises, Inc. today to announce plans to open the first Michigan location of the Rush Bowls healthy, fast-casual restaurant concept along the Columbia Street shopping and retail destination in The District Detroit. The eatery will feature meals-in-a-bowl crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients, and topped with organic crunchy granola and honey.

The Detroit location is one of five Rush Bowl locations that will open in Michigan under the leadership of franchisee, entrepreneur and BLUSH Enterprises, Inc. founder and president, Beth Lehman. Lehman's focus has been to reach high-foot traffic areas that serve professionals and proximity to college and university campuses — and The District Detroit offers the perfect mix.

Lehman said she chose Detroit to launch her first Rush Bowls franchise to join in on the energy of the city's resurgence.

"Detroit's revitalization is a perfect fit for this brand and I'm so excited to be part of that energy," Lehman said. "There's a desire for healthy living and healthy food options, which makes The District Detroit the perfect market to launch Rush Bowls."

Lehman, a Seattle native and a new transplant who previously worked in the pharmaceutical corporate landscape, launched BLUSH Enterprises, Inc. in the metropolitan Detroit area in 2018. She visited several neighborhoods and destinations throughout the city and ultimately selected The District Detroit for her new venture.

Lehman cited the density of working professionals and the visitors that frequent the urban destination's world-class sports and entertainments attractions along and near Woodward Avenue, including the iconic Fox Theatre. "I am very humbled to be located within the iconic Fox building and thrilled to be a part of local Detroit. It's truly an exciting time," Lehman said.

Founded in 2004 by former Wall Street professional Andrew Pudalov in Boulder, Colo., the Rush Bowl chain uses premium ingredients, such as hand-grinded peanut butter and house-made jam. Today, the rapidly-growing chain has over 105 locations in 21 states and Canada.

The current menu features more than 40 signature bowls and all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado, along with vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy free options. "It's actually a meal in a bowl. It's simple and purposeful. It's not an afterthought and it's not a snack. It's fuel after a workout, fuel for the day or fuel before a sporting event," said Lehman, who is currently building relationships with area farmers in effort to feature as many local ingredients as possible.

The location on Columbia Street will be housed inside a 1,000-square-foot street-level retail space along the south end of the historic Fox Theatre and will be designed by the woman-led and noted Royal Oak-based design firm, von Staden Architects. Rush Bowls joins the fast-casual Cuban-inspired eatery, Frita Batidos; The M Den, the official retailer for University of Michigan merchandise; Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean outpost, Sahara Restaurant & Grill and a new Union Joints restaurant.

"We are excited to bring a new fast-casual concept to The District Detroit and also one that meets the growing demand for unique dining options," said Keith Bradford, Senior Vice President of Olympia Development of Michigan. "This new Rush Bowls location and a number of other anticipated new businesses will continue to add variety to our roster of new restaurants on Columbia Street."

Neighboring the new, nine-story, Little Caesars world headquarters expansion; the Columbia Street destination will feature nearly 40,000 square feet of new retail, brick-paving, festoon lighting and outdoor seating along a pedestrian-friendly strip.

The Ilitch organization has already invested more than $3 billion in real estate development in the city over 30 years. New and future development in The District Detroit includes the award-winning Little Caesars Arena; two adjacent office buildings; the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion, all on Woodward Avenue. Forthcoming additions include the DMC Sports Medicine Institute and offices of Warner Norcross + Judd at 2715 Woodward Ave and the historic Eddystone residential redevelopment project.

The District Detroit's retail properties are represented by Scott Young and Ashley Ketko of CBRE. For more information on becoming a tenant, please call 248-353-5400.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive who decided to leave the hustle and bustle of New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-dining restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls has over 105 restaurants in various stages of development in 21 states. For more information, visit www.rushbowls.com.

About The District Detroit

Home to the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Lions, The District Detroit is the epicenter of sports and entertainment in the heart of the city. It is the densest concentration of the four major sports teams in any urban core in the country. It is an evolving place with something for everyone fueling Detroit's incredible resurgence and attracting new investment in the city. Anchored by Comerica Park, Ford Field and the historic Fox Theatre, The District Detroit is home to the award-winning Little Caesars Arena, the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion. New businesses coming to The District Detroit include Tin Roof Detroit, The M Den, Frita Batidos, Sahara Restaurant & Grill, Union Joints and Warner Norcross & Judd. The District Detroit has brought more than 20,000 construction and construction-related jobs and 3,900 permanent jobs to this area of the city, resulting in an estimated $2.1 billion in total economic impact.

SOURCE Ilitch Holdings, Inc.