Rush Limbaugh's On-Air Replacement Gives Thousands of His Books Away for Free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndicated radio talk show host Mark Kaye released his new anti-cancel culture book "The Woke Folk" last week, which is dedicated to his late on-air predecessor Rush Limbaugh.

Kaye also surprised his on-air audience by announcing the books would not be available for sale. Instead, he was giving them away for free.

Mark Kaye performs "The Woke Folk"

"I just wanted to get this book out there," says Kaye. "Cancel culture is already destroying important parts of our society. It must be stopped. I want everyone in my audience to have this book so we can continue to spread Rush's legacy to as many people as possible. So instead of selling it, I'm just giving them all a copy for free."

The first printing of "The Woke Folk" was gone in just a few hours.

The book, which was adapted from a viral video Kaye created, is written and illustrated in the style of Dr. Seuss.

"When the cancel culture vultures went after Dr. Seuss and his timeless classics, I couldn't stand by any longer," explains Kaye. "That's when I wrote 'The Woke Folk,' recorded myself reading it, and posted the video on Facebook. People flipped out. They really loved it!"

The success of that viral video inspired Kaye to turn "The Woke Folk" into a book, which he dedicated to his late radio predecessor Rush Limbaugh.

"I was a super Rush Limbaugh fan," says Kaye. "He informed me, inspired me, and entertained me for years. I believe this funny little book and it's much more serious message is exactly the kind of thing that Rush would appreciate. Dedicating it to his memory was a no-brainer."

Limbaugh passed away in February. Soon after Mark Kaye's own radio show was moved into Rush's time slot on several radio stations around the country.

The book is available exclusive at www.thewokefolkbook.com for no charge plus a small shipping fee.

"The Mark Kaye Show" can be heard every weekday from 12:00pm - 3:00pm eastern time.

