RUSH® Non-Tobacco Oral Nicotine Pouches set to hit the US markets, and will launch nationwide through Crown Distributing and affiliate companies Global Tobacco LLC & America Juice Co.

"new RUSH® pouches...give adults just what they are looking for in a Modern Oral Nicotine (MON) pouch product"

Walters added, "We expect the RUSH® nicotine pouches to have very high acceptance among adult consumers looking for real alternatives to cigarettes, other tobacco products and vape products. Our initial consumer feedback tells us the RUSH® tobacco-free white nicotine pouches rate high on soft mouth feel, flavor impact and overall nicotine satisfaction when compared to other brands currently on the market."

In creating the RUSH® pouches, we had two specific objectives in mind, states Walters. "First, create a product that would provide a totally tobacco-free highly flavorful and enjoyable experience for adult consumers, and second, make a product that will become a category challenger to existing brands. We believe we have acheived both.

The RUSH® brand is manufactured only using ingredients that are not made or derived from tobacco - the nicotine is from a non-tobacco source, none of the flavors have tobacco extracts and we use absolutely no tobacco leaf, scrap or dust in the blend at all. When compared to the vast majority of nicotine pouches sold today, we stand out as a unique flavorful non-tobacco nicotine product offering for adults to enjoy anytime and anywhere.

RUSH® is highly differentiated from other nicotine pouch brands that claim to be tobacco-free, since the vast majority of these brands are actually made using tobacco-nicotine extracts or flavors. We deliver on our promise that all of our ingredients are certifiable as non-tobacco. This makes the RUSH® nicotine pouch the first true 'tobacco-free' nationwide brand roll-out in the MON pouch category. This alone sets us apart from other established brands and new entrants, but add our ability to quickly bring on new pouch flavors and nicotine strengths as needed, our strong point-of-sale support and our wide consumer marketing capabilities to drive business to wholesale and retail partners, we can expect to quickly expand in the fast-growing MON category."

RUSH® pouches are manufactured under license through Alternative Nicotine Technologies LLC ('ANT'), an innovator and disruptor in the Modern Oral Nicotine (MON) category and are primarily distributed through Crown Distributing, Dallas, TX.

For full information on RUSH® non-tobacco nicotine pouches visit www.rushnic.com . For trade inquiries contact Crown Distributing Tel: 214-351-1509, email: [email protected]

Mike Walters

Phone: 817-247-3938

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crown Distributing LLC

Related Links

https://www.rushnic.com

