Rush Street Capital Announces Expansion

Rush Street Capital has always had a national footprint, serving clients and helping close deals around the country, but this is the first time that the firm has opened a new office outside of Chicago. The office will allow the investment bank to better serve its clients throughout the United States, but specifically those located on the west coast.

Rush Street will offer its full suite of products and services from the new office, which will be led by Managing Partner, Phil Kain. The firm is tremendously excited to open this new location in the dynamic and economically-diverse city of Phoenix, which continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

About Rush Street Capital :

Rush Street Capital is a Chicago-based investment bank, focused on the middle market and the lower middle market. The firm's flagship products are merchant banking, M&A Advisory, private placements, balance sheet restructuring, debt advisory services and debt capital markets, operating as an outsourced capital markets desk for companies and private equity firms. Rush Street Capital is headquartered at 125 S. Clark Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603.

SOURCE Rush Street Capital

