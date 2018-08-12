Rush Street Capital Announces Expansion Chicago Firm Hires 2 New Associates

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based financial firm, Rush Street Capital has announced that it has expanded its team by hiring 2 new associates, Patrick Kelly and James Sheehan. Both associates joined the firm in August 2018, and will work out of the Chicago headquarters location at 125 S. Clark Street.

Patrick Kelly has over 5 years experience in the financial services industry, most recently with West Suburban Bank as a Senior Underwriter in their Commercial Lending division. In this role Patrick was a vital member of the Bank's lending practices to Chicago based companies. Patrick Kelly is a University of Kentucky graduate, resides in Ukrainian Village and is an avid Chicago sports and Kentucky basketball fan.