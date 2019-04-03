Rush Street Capital Reflects On First Four Years

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Capital, a leading merchant bank and investment bank headquartered in Chicago continues to build on its record-breaking year in 2018. After closing 10 transactions last year, the firm is off and running again in 2019, expecting to top that number this year. Phil Kain, Managing Partner of Rush Street Capital indicated that the firm "really hit its stride in 2018 and the momentum continues to build as we move through 2019. We are planning some expanded service offerings later this year to better serve our customers and the market."

Since the firm's launch in 2015, the firm has successfully closed over 30 transactions in 15 different states, as the firm serves all major markets across the country. The Rush Street Capital team looks forward to building on its 2018 success with another strong year in 2019.

The firm continues to strengthen its lasting relationships by consistently providing high-quality services, running efficient processes and showing a knack for getting deals closed alongside private equity firms, independent sponsors, family offices, lenders, and management teams across the country.

About Rush Street Capital :

Rush Street Capital is a Chicago-based investment bank, focused on the middle market and the lower middle market. The firm's flagship products are merchant banking, M&A Advisory, private placements, balance sheet restructuring, debt advisory services and debt capital markets, operating as an outsourced capital markets desk for companies and private equity firms. Rush Street Capital is located at 125 S. Clark Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603.

