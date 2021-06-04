Rush Street Gaming Raises All Non-Tipped Employees' Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Gaming is implementing a $15 non-tipped minimum wage at all Rivers Casinos including Rivers Casino Des Plaines, immediately boosting the pay for more than 100 local team members.

Tipped employees at Rivers—those who earn an hourly rate plus gratuities— already take home above $15 per hour. For example, full-time dealers at Rivers Casino average a first-year income of $55,000 or more.

"We believe that paying a living wage is more than a recruitment strategy—it's the right thing to do," said Greg Carlin, CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming. "Our Team Members are committed to our success each and every day. This is just another way we return that commitment."

A competitive benefits package is yet another way. Rivers Casino offers a comprehensive package of full- and part- time coverage, including healthcare, life and disability, immediate 401(k) vesting, tuition reimbursement and more. With company-paid benefits, the value of the $15 hourly wage increases to approximately $25 per hour.

Additionally, Rivers Casino Des Plaines will be hosting a "Dealer School Job Fair" from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24th at the Hyatt Rosemont. Applicants will go through an interview process for acceptance into the property's next "Dealer School" which begins July 6th , 2021. Details will be available at https://www.riverscasino.com/desplaines/careers

"We're proud to be an employer of choice in casino gaming," said Corey Wise, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rivers Casino Des Plaines. "We offer job candidates family-sustaining wages, great benefits, and a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture."

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, more and more people are returning to casinos for much-needed fun and games—slots and tables, sports betting, fine and casual dining, live music, and more. At Rivers Casinos everywhere, momentum is building, business levels are improving, and job opportunities are increasing.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines employs approximately 1,350 Team Members.

About Rush Street Gaming

Founded by Neil Bluhm and Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Des Plaines, IL (Chicago area) and Schenectady, NY. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Existing casinos generate over $1 billion in annual gaming revenues, and all Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a "Best Place to Work" or "Top Workplace" by their team members.

About Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Rivers Casino Des Plaines is the most successful casino in Illinois and jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN).

